Three killed as van collides head-on with KSRTC bus in Davangere district

Nyamathi (Davangere district): Three people were killed and at least four, including a kid, sustained injuries when an omni van collided with a KSRTC bus head-on near Chinnikatte on Shivamogga-Shikaripur road near here on Thursday morning.
The police have identified the deceased as Nanjundappa (83) and van driver Devaraj (27), both from Haramaghatta, and Rakesh (30), a native of Suragondanakoppa.
The omni van was going towards Shikaripura from Haramghatta.
It crashed into the Shivamogga-bound bus. The impact of accident has reduced the van into a heap of mangled metal.
Several bus passengers also have suffered minor injuries in the accident. The Nyamathi police have registered a case.
(Published 11 April 2024, 21:38 IST)