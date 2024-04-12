Three killed as van collides head-on with KSRTC bus in Davangere district

Nyamathi (Davangere district): Three people were killed and at least four, including a kid, sustained injuries when an omni van collided with a KSRTC bus head-on near Chinnikatte on Shivamogga-Shikaripur road near here on Thursday morning.

The police have identified the deceased as Nanjundappa (83) and van driver Devaraj (27), both from Haramaghatta, and Rakesh (30), a native of Suragondanakoppa.