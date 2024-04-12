JOIN US
Three killed as van collides head-on with KSRTC bus in Davangere district

Several bus passengers also have suffered minor injuries in the accident.
Last Updated 11 April 2024, 21:38 IST

Nyamathi (Davangere district): Three people were killed and at least four, including a kid, sustained injuries when an omni van collided with a KSRTC bus head-on near Chinnikatte on Shivamogga-Shikaripur road near here on Thursday morning.

The police have identified the deceased as Nanjundappa (83) and van driver Devaraj (27), both from Haramaghatta, and Rakesh (30), a native of Suragondanakoppa.

The omni van was going towards Shikaripura from Haramghatta.

It crashed into the Shivamogga-bound bus. The impact of accident has reduced the van into a heap of mangled metal.

Several bus passengers also have suffered minor injuries in the accident. The Nyamathi police have registered a case.

(Published 11 April 2024, 21:38 IST)
