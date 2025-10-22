<p>Tumakuru: Huliyar (Tumakuru dist), DHNS: In a tragic incident, three members of a family drowned in a lake in Yarekatte near Huliyar in Tumakuru district on Tuesday evening.</p>.<p>All the three victims – Venkatesh (47), his daughter Shravya (12) and 11-year-old grand-niece Punya – were residents of Yarekatte village. Punya and Shravya, along with another girl, had gone near the lake to answer a call of nature. Punya and Shravya then edged closer to the lake to take a closer look at its waters, but slipped and fell into the lake. Taking fright, the girl who accompanied them rushed home and intimated the elders.</p>.<p>Venkatesh, along with another man, rushed to the lake to rescue the two girls, but he drowned along with them. Punya was rushed to the Huliyar hospital, where she breathed her last. A case was registered in connection with the incident at Handanakere police station.</p>