<p>Mudhol (Bagalkot district): Three people, including a pedestrian, were killed in a car-bike collision near Malali Cross in Mudhol taluk, Bagalkot district, on Friday.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Ganapati Annappa Bathe (28), a school teacher at Vadagol village in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district, and the pillion rider Babanna Ramchandrappa Pawar (42) of Medaral Tanda in Maski taluk of Raichur district.</p>.<p>The pedestrian, Tapaskumar Basudev Dhaloi (46), a native of West Bengal, who had sustained grievous injuries in the mishap, failed to respond to treatment and died in a Mudhol hospital.</p>.<p>The Mudhol police have registered a case and investigation is underway.</p>