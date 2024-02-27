Three women die after surgeries at Pavagad govt hospital as kin cry foul

Pavagad (Tumakuru district): Two women have died due to alleged medical negligence during caesarean section and one woman died following the complications developed after the hysterectomy at the government hospital in the town.
All three victims had undergone surgeries at the hospital on February 22. Two other women who underwent C-section on the same day have been hospitalised in Bengaluru following the complications.
Anjali (20), a native of Rajavanti village in the taluk, and Anita (30) of Virlagondi died hours after giving birth by Caesarean section while Narasamma (40) of Bydanur, died after the hysterectomy went wrong.
All three were rushed to hospitals in Bengaluru where Anita succumbed on Feb 22 while Anjali and Narasamma breathed their last two days later.
The family members of the deceased women on Monday staged a protest in front of the Pavagad government hospital alleging medical negligence.
Meanwhile DHO Dr D N Manjunath told DH, "The blood samples of the deceased women have been sent to the lab. The exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the lab report."
