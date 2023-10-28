Tiger nail locket: DRFO arrested, suspended

Chikkamagaluru: The forest officials arrested Kalasa DRFO for allegedly possessing a tiger nail locket. The arrested was produced before the Koppa DCF.

The arrested is Darshan Kumar M. Though he had produced a locket, it did not match the locket that was shown in the photo. The investigation is on, said officials.

Meanwhile, Koppa forest division DCF L Nandeesh has also suspended him pending departmental inquiry.

Social workers Arenur Supreeth and Abdul Khader on Thursday had submitted a complaint to the forest department alleging that Kalasa DRFO Darshan Kumar had shared his photo on social media accounts of Facebook and Instagram in which he was seen wearing a golden chain with a tiger claw locket. When the higher officials sought explanation from Darshan Kumar on the same, he failed to visit the higher officials. Later, he remained incommunicado by switching off his mobilephone. Later, the officials had sent him a WhatsApp message asking him to arrive for investigation along with the locket of tiger nail on October 26 at 8.19 pm. Though he had read the message, he failed to reply for the same. Without availing permission, he had left for his native. Considering the allegations seriously, RFO in his report had asked higher officials to initiate action against him. Balehonnur ACF too had recommended action against DRFO.

Possessing any organ of wild animals is punishable offence under Section 40 (1), (2), 2 (a) adnd 44 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. The DRFO has violated the rules and committed dereliction of duty by leaving the headquarters without informing and seeking permission from higher officials.