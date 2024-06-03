Toll charges up 3-25% on four highways in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Starting June 3, vehicle users will pay 3%-25% more for using the Bengaluru-Mysuru, Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Tumakuru-Honnavara highways and the Hoskote-Devanahalli section of the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), the NHAI has said.
The hike is linked to the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and was to come into force on April 1 but was suspended due to the Lok Sabha polls. The new charges will remain in force until March 31, 2025.
Vilas P Brahmankar, the NHAI's Bengaluru Regional Officer, told DH that the toll revision was to come into effect from April 1, 2024, but was put on hold.
While the toll charges for the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway have been increased by 3%, vehicles using the STRR will have to pay 14% more.
The NHAI began tolling the STRR's 39.6-km Doddaballapur-Hoskote section on November 17, 2023.
KB Jayakumar, Project Director, NHAI, said toll collected on the STRR's Dobbspet-Doddaballapur section (42 km) would likely start after June 15. The NHAI has selected an agency for toll collection and the charges will be notified soon, he told DH.
The stretch is open to the public and remains toll-free. The charges will be collected at the Hulikunte toll plaza.
Bengaluru-Mysuru
Cars/vans/Jeeps using the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway will pay Rs 330 one-way, compared to 320.
The charges will be Rs 170 for the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section and Rs 160 between Nidaghatta and Mysuru.
The toll will be collected at Kaniminike (Bengaluru Urban), Sheshagirihalli (Ramanagara) and Gananguru (Mandya).
Doddaballapur-Hoskote
The toll charges between Doddaballapur bypass and Hoskote will be Rs 80 (single journey), Rs 120 (return journey) and Rs 2,720 (50 journeys in a month) for cars/vans/Jeeps, as against Rs 70, Rs 105 and Rs 2,375, respectively.
Light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and minibuses will pay Rs 135 (single journey), Rs 200 (return journey) and Rs 4,395 (50 journeys) as against Rs 115, Rs 175 and Rs 3,835, respectively.
Trucks and buses (two axles) will pay Rs 275 (single journey), Rs 415 (return journey) and Rs 9,205 (50 journeys) as against Rs 240, Rs 360 and Rs 8,040, respectively.
Non-commercial vehicles from within 20 km of the toll plaza will get a monthly pass of Rs 340, up from Rs 330.
The toll will be collected at Nalluru near Devanahalli.
Bengaluru-Hyderabad
Cars/Jeeps/vans/light motor vehicles will pay Rs 115 (single journey) and Rs 175 (return journey) for using the 71.45-km section of National Highway 7 (AP/Karnataka border-Devanahalli). The toll will be collected at Bagepalli.
The current charges are Rs 115 and Rs 185, respectively.
NH 206 (Old BH Road)
Cars/Jeeps/van/light motor vehicles will pay Rs 60 (single journey) and Rs 90 (return journey) at the Rajatadripura toll plaza of National Highway 206, which connects Tumakuru with Honnavara via Shivamogga.
The current charges are Rs 45 and Rs 65, respectively.