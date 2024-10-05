Toll road users suspect scam in fee collection on KRS bridge

The post has been tagged to @CPMysuru, @osd_cmkarnataka and has hastags: #MysuruDasara2024 #Karnataka source: Press Club #Bengaluru #WhatsApp group

The receipt mentions: “Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), Welcome to Brindavan Garden, CNNL, KRS Division, KRS, Car Toll Fee, Rs 50, Parking at Own Risk”.

Hemanth Patel, a Mysurean, who occasionally visits his relatives at Katteri of Pandavapura taluk, pointed out that there in no mention of either the road or the bridge on the receipt. He said, “I asked the person collecting the fee, on what basis we have to pay the toll? The answer from them is ‘to cross the bridge’. This is a high-tech scam. Daily, around 5,000 vehicles pass on the bridge, and the numbers double and triple during weekends. A minimum of Rs 2.5 lakh (50X5,000) is collected per day, as the fee for bigger vehicles is higher. Thus, the annual collection should at least Rs 9.5 crore (2.5 lakh X 365 days). If the officials still claim that the cost of the bridge is not recovered. There is definitely a scam,” he said.