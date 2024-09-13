Top leaders broker peace in Karnataka BJP unit

Bengaluru: RSS' Sah-Sarkaryavah C R Mukund, along with BJP national general secretaries, B L Santhosh and Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, on Thursday succeeded in brokering peace between the BJP’s warring groups led by Bijapur MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and BJP state president B Y Vijayendra.
Over top 40 leaders of the party, including R Ashoka, Shobha Karandlaje, Pralhad Joshi, Aravind Bellad, C T Ravi, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, took part in the meeting that lasted nearly five hours.
Yatnal camp leaders, like former ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi, Aravind Limbavali and former union minister G M Siddeshwara, had flagged Vijayendra’s inaccessibility as well as his style of functioning.
Sources told DH that after hearing both sides, Mukunda said no party could succeed if everyone became egotistical and wanted to drive the party as per his or her wishes.
Emerging out of the meeting, a jubilant Yatnal told reporters that he was not bigger than the party and that he would abide by its directions.
