Torrential rain brings Shivamogga to its knees

<p>Bengaluru: Unrelenting rain has crippled life in Shivamogga city and parts of the district while a heavy downpour on Sunday afternoon triggered a flash flood in Subrahmanya, Dakshina Kannada.</p>.<p>Torrential rain since Saturday night has brought Shivamogga city to a standstill. Many low-lying areas have gone under water. The Tunga river, which meanders through the city, is flowing in full steam. Bhadra left bank canal is in spate. Floodwaters have entered many homes on the banks of the river and the canal. The Palike authorities have evacuated several families from the flood-prone areas, including Vinobhanagar. Gruel centres have been opened at community halls of Vinobhanagar and Venkatesh Nagar.</p>.Homes flooded & roads choked, yet again, after another rain spell.<p>The KSCA stadium built close to Navule lake in the city has submerged for the third time this season. Both the grounds have gone under water making them fit for holding rowing events. Over 3,000 poultry chicks perished after the torrential rains flooded a poultry farm at Umblebailu in Shivamogga taluk.</p>.<p>Unyielding rain at Mullayanagiri and Bababudanagiri in Chikkamagaluru district has instilled fear of landslides among the locals. The hilly regions of the district have been experiencing unprecedented rain since Saturday night. Unseasonal rain has left the coffee and arecanut growers of the district worried. Arabica and Kaveri beans are hit by diseases due to high amounts of moisture. There is a good demand and price for robusta in the market, but yield is very low.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the onion growers in the plains of Chikkamagaluru district, including Ajjampura, have suffered massive losses. Several farmers have dumped their produce on the roadside.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The story of onion growers in north and central Karnataka is no different. The crop cultivated on thousands of acres has been damaged in the prolonged wet weather. Bulbs were left rotting on the fields at many places. Paddy crop on acres was also damaged due to waterlogging.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the temple town of Subrahmanya, a spell of heavy downpour triggered a flash flood. The floodwaters of Darpan Theerth rivulet entered the premises of Adi Subrahmanya temple and several shops located on its banks. The floodwater, however, receded by evening.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Several parts of Kodagu district, including Virajpet and Madikeri, witnessed intermittent spells of rain. Parts of Tumakuru, Byadgi in Haveri and Kalyana Karnataka districts received sharp spells of rain on Sunday.</p>