Bengaluru tourist arrested at Mullayanagiri for misbehaving

<p>Chikkamagaluru: A case has been registered against a tourist from Bengaluru, for allegedly causing disturbance in a public place, in an inebriated state.</p><p>Chidananda from Bengaluru is the accused. On Wednesday afternoon, he along with his friends were troubling other tourists at Mullayyanagiri.</p><p>When the ‘Pravasimitra’, the tourism department staff intervened, Chidananda and others hurled abuses at them and obstructed them from performing their duties, even trying to assault them.</p><p>Chidananda and his associates have been arrested. Chikkamagaluru rural police have filed cases under sections 132, 352, 351 (2) of BNS.</p>