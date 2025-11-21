<p>Shivamogga: ‘A stitch in time saves nine,’ goes the age-old adage. For the inmates of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivamogga">Shivamogga</a> Central Prison in Sogane, tailoring classes inside the jail could well help them stitch a bright future once they leave the walls of the jail. As many as 60 inmates at the prison, each of whom have completed a three-month-long training module in tailoring inside the jail, are all but assured of a job at a private garment company – Shahi Exports Private Limited.</p>.<p>The company deployed its personnel to the Shivamogga Central Prison for the express purpose of training the inmates, including those awaiting trial. The course was conducted for the inmates from August 26 till November 17. The inmates who successfully completed the module will be issued a certificate, which they can use to seek employment once released from prison.</p>.Prison reform and missing accountability.<p>Shivamogga Central Prison Superintendent P Ranganath is understandably proud of the inmates’ accomplishments. Pointing out that the batch of inmates that has completed the tailoring module was the first in the prison, Ranganath told <em>DH</em>, “As many as 38 sewing machines were brought to the jail by the garment firm to train the inmates. We have even inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the firm, which has promised to offer jobs to the trained prisoners once they are released from jail.”</p>.<p>Of the 60 inmates who completed the training course, five are awaiting trial, said Ranganath. “In fact, 17 inmates who took the course were recently released. Certificates confirming their successful completion of the training module will be sent to their permanent address by post,” he added.</p>.<p>The primary objective of the programme was to equip prisoners with skills that they can put to use to sustain themselves once released. Acknowledging the difficulties that those released from prison face trying to find a job, Ranganath added, “The society does not treat them respectfully. We are confident that the skills they learn in prison will help them build a better life once released from jail.”</p>