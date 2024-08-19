Travellers to be screened for mpox in Karnataka: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru: The state health department officials will pay special attention to travellers found with mpox symptoms in airports and seaports, as directed by state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Rao held a meeting with department officials on Monday to check mpox and Zika virus preparedness measures in the state.

Since 2022, India has reported 30 cases of mpox infection. Although no new mpox cases have been reported in the country since March this year, this meeting is in light of cases being observed in several countries and the WHO declaring it 'public health emergency of international concern'.

Rao reiterated the Centre's instructions to officials to keep an eye out for people entering the country through airports and seaports.

"We have not received any specific directions from the Centre yet as they believe we do not have a high risk for an outbreak. We will sensitise our officials about the symptoms of mpox, what they must do if a case is reported and take all necessary preventive measures," he said.

He assured that there is no reason for panic and no reason to declare this a medical emergency in the state.