Truck with BJP: HDK harks back to 2006 ‘golden era’

Janata Dal (S) state president H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday hoped that both BJP and JD(S) together will bring back the “golden era” of development envisaged by him and BJP veteran
B S Yediyurappa jointly in 2006.
Kumaraswamy said this after BJP state president B Y Vijayendra met him at the former’s farmhouse in Bidadi, on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday.
“Our (Kumaraswamy-Yediyurappa) combination had worked really well then. We have laid the foundation and now it is for both Nikhil and Vijayendra to bring back that magic,” he said.
He said Vijayendra has been putting in a lot of efforts to organise workers of his party at the grassroots to ensure that the coalition wins all 28 Lok Sabha seats next year.
“We both discussed winning all 28 seats jointly and strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands in 2024. We both did not speak anything pertaining to the seat-sharing issues, as such issues are dealt with in Delhi, not here,” he clarified in response to a question.
He emphasised that both (Nikhil and Vijayendra) will tour the state if there’s a need for a joint campaign.
Vijayendra said that he discussed with Kumaraswamy about both parties taking up issues to expose the ruling Congress in the state.
“We discussed about fighting the corrupt Congress government in the state unitedly. We will expose the anti-farmer, anti-poor and anti-dalit policies of the ruling party inside and outside the Vidhana Soudha,” he said.
Conceding that there were “minor differences” in his party, Vijayendra stated that he would address them with the help of his party seniors in the days to come.
“Ours being a national party, there are some differences, which are minor in nature. I will take senior leaders’
help to sort them out soon,” he said.