Tumakuru suicide pact: Five arrested

Tumakuru: The Tilak Nagar police on Monday took five persons into custody, named in the purported death note left by the family of five, all of whom ended their lives in the city on Sunday.
Garib Sab, his wife and their three children died in a suicide pact at their Sadashivanagar house in Tumakuru. Khalander Sab, the brother of Garib Sab, had lodged a complaint alleging that people residing in the ground floor and top floor of the latter’s house were harassing the family.
The complaint said Garib Sab had borrowed money from his acquaintances and was in financial distress.
The people residing in the ground floor and top floor of his house were blocking all his efforts to obtain help. While creditors were demanding repayment of money, Garib Sab was finding it difficult to pay rent, maintain family and educate his children, the complaint said.
Home Minister G Parameshwara visited the mortuary in the district hospital where the bodies were kept.
He said there were rumours of the money lending mafia being responsible for the incident and the exact reason would be known after investigation.