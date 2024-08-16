Tungabhadra dam gate crash: Efforts to fix breach fail to yield results

Several attempts to fix the breach in crest gate number 19 of Tungabhadra dam failed to yield the desired results on Thursday.
After the repeated efforts to fix the parts of the steel gate, readied at Toranagallu-based Jindal company, into the stone pillar hooks failed, the dam authorities have decided to try the gate assembled at the Hindustan Engineering Company’s shed at Hosalli in Koppal taluk.
On Thursday morning, the 60-feet wide and 4-feet high gate element was ferried to the dam site on a 18-wheel truck. Since the design of the gate was different from the original one, it could not be fixed into the stone pillar, hydro-mechanical engineer N Kannaiah Naidu told DH.
Meanwhile, the snapped chain link has been removed using cranes on Thursday.
The outflow on Thursday was 1.10 lakh cusec and the storage level in the dam has dipped to 77.21 tmcft from its optimum level of 105.78 tmcft after the crest gate washed away following the chain link snap on August 10.
The SDRF personnel have been deployed in dam site along with rubber boats, as a precautionary measure.
