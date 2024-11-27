Tusker electrocuted in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district

<p>Gundlupet (Chamarajamnagar Dist): A three-year-old tusker was electrocuted at Mangala village under Kundukere range in Bandipur Tiger Reserve limits of Chamarajanagar district, on Monday night.</p>.<p>The wild jumbo, which strayed into the village in search of food, came in contact with an electric fence around a land, and was electrocuted. The land belonged to one Sharief Khan and he had leased it to another person. Cases have been filed against the landowner and the lessee, said S Prabhakaran, DCF, Bandipur Tiger Reserve.</p>