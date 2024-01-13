Karnataka: Twinning diploma programme, introduced by BJP govt, shelved

Bengaluru: The Congress government has unofficially halted another initiative launched by the previous BJP government.
It has not issued notifications for admissions to the ‘Twinning Programme’ for diploma students in the 2023-24 academic year.
The programme was introduced in 2021-22 by the BJP government in collaboration with foreign universities at the Sri Jayachamarajendra Government Polytechnic (SJP) in Bengaluru. It lured 4,000 applications in the first year and 11,500 in the second, for a mere 48 available seats.
With admissions determined by entrance tests, the programmes were offered in subjects like travel and tourism and cyber security in partnership with Monte Carlo University and Harrisburg University in Pennsylvania, USA. The first batch of third-year students awaits their on-campus studies at the partner universities.
While SJP faculty conducted first-year classes, foreign university staff held virtual classes in the second year. In the third year, students were scheduled to visit the foreign university campus for further studies. The state government paid the expenses.
Now though, uncertainty prevails among 33 eligible students awaiting approval from the Finance Department for on-campus study. The government did not offer any clarity on the continuation of the programme for those admitted in 2022-23, who are in their second year.
A senior SJP official explained to DH, “The proposal was to collect 50% of the fee from the students, and it is pending before the
Finance Department.”
With no clear directive, students admitted under the Twinning Programme in the 2022-23 academic year had to opt for the regular diploma course available at the college.
Officials note that the government typically issues notifications for admissions each year. Since no notification has been issued for the 2023-24 academic year, admissions did not take place.
The estimated cost per student, covering travel and stay at the foreign university to complete their course, is Rs 20 lakh.