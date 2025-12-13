Two arrested for raping 10-year-old girl in Karnataka's Hiriyur

<p>Hiriyur: The Hiriyur Rural police have arrested two persons for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl repeatedly at a village in Hiriyur taluk.</p>.<p>The suspects, aged 40 and 24, have been booked under Pocso Act.</p>.<p>According to a complaint lodged by the survivor’s mother, the duo raped her minor daughter, a class 4 student at the government school in her village, repeatedly for the past one year. They threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.</p>.<p>The incident came to light after the victim informed her teacher about the ordeal. </p>.<p>The teacher in turn informed her parents, it is said.</p>