Two citizens fall victim to stock market trading scam, lose Rs 1.07 crore in coastal Karnataka

Victims joined WhatsApp group named '613 HDFC Securities Official Stock', which offered online training in share trading and ended up losing their hard-earned money.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 04:54 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 04:54 IST
