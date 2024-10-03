Two elephants die of illness at Gundlupet and Sakleshpur taluks in Mysuru

<p>Chamarajanagar/Hassan: Two jumbos have died of illness at Gundlupet and Sakleshpur taluks, in the Mysuru region, on Thursday, according to Forest Department officials.</p><p>A male elephant, aged around 45 to 55 years, was found dead at the forest area, under Omkar wildlife range, Kurubarahundi, Gundlupet subdivision of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajanagar district, on Thursday.</p><p>According to the Forest Department officials, the elephant had died of cardiac arrest, respiratory failure and liver cirrhosis. According to the postmortem report, the elephant had lost his vision in one eye and had developed a cataract on the other eye.</p>.Trams white elephant, but no immediate withdrawal on cards: Transport official.<p>Another jumbo, a 22-year-old female, died of illness at Kadralli village, under Vanaguru Grama Panchayat, Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, on Thursday.</p><p>While Forest Department officials said that the female elephant had died of illness, the locals claimed that it had got separated from its herd and was spotted at Vanaguru, Kadralli and surrounding villages, since the last three months.</p><p>Even though the local people had alerted the Forest Department about this, no measures for taken for the well-being of the elephant.</p>