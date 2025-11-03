Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Two elephants electrocuted in Karnataka; minister orders probe

The minister stated that necessary legal provisions should be initiated against the persons who had set up the illegal electric fence.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 05:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 05:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaelephants

Follow us on :

Follow Us