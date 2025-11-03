<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre ordered an inquiry into the death of two elephants near Khanapur of Belagavi on Sunday. </p><p>The elephants were electrocuted when they came into contact with an electrified fence of a farm land in Sulegali village. The animals had come from the forests of Dandeli in search of food. </p>.Karnataka: Elephant attack claims 2 lives in Sringeri taluk.<p>"It's alleged that forest officers and staff have not taken necessary steps despite knowing about the elephant movement for the past few days. Conduct a probe and submit a report on the matter in five days," Khandre's said in a note to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife).</p><p>The minister also stated that necessary legal provisions should be initiated against the persons who had set up the illegal electric fence.</p>