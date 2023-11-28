Two from different faiths waylaid, questioned by alleged Bajrang Dal men

Mangaluru: In a suspected moral policing incident, a man and a woman hailing from different faiths were stopped by alleged Bajrang Dal activists at Mangaluru South Police Station limits on Monday evening.

Commissioner of police Anupam Agrawal said that search for the suspects is on. The Hoysala team rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation and rescued the two. A search for the accused is on.

Both the young man and woman were working in a same place. They were returning back after repairing a mobile phone when they were followed by members of the Hindu organisation.

The suspects allegedly questioned them for moving around, said sources.

A case has been registered at Mangaluru South Police Station. Investigation is in progress.