Two highway robbers shot at in Karnataka's Hubballi during spot inspection

The two alleged robbers Bharath and Farooq from Mangaluru were shot in their leg when they assaulted three police officers including two women police officers, official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 19:22 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 19:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHubballi

