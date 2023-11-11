Two juveniles among three held for minor’s gang-rape in Maddur
The Maddur Town Police on Friday arrested two juveniles and a youth in connection with gang-rape of a minor girl belonging to a Scheduled Caste.
The prime accused and the girl were studying second PU in a college in Mysuru. The accused had lured the girl, saying that he was in love with her.
The duo had visited several places in Mysuru, during Dasara celebrations, including Yuva Dasara, police said.
‘Threaten girl’
On November 4, the accused called the girl from K M Doddi to Maddur, and took her to a lodge on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, and assaulted her sexually. He photographed and videographed the rape. Later, he called two of his friends to the lodge who also raped her and recorded the video of the act.
They had threatened the girl of sharing the photos and videos on the social media, if she disclosed the crime to others. Besides, they demanded that she visit them, whenever they called her. The girl alerted her mother, who lodged a complaint at Maddur police station. A case has been booked on charges of gangrape, caste abuse and life threat.
According to Superintendent of Police N Yatish, the accused are from nearby villages. The prime accused and his friend have been sent to a rehabilitation home. Another accused was a major and has been sent to judicial custody, he said.
Protest
Members of Dalit organisations staged a protest in front of Maddur police station, demanding death sentence to the suspects.
The protesters demanded action against the lodge owner in Maddur, for providing a room to minors, holding him indirectly responsible for the heinous crime.