Two more bodies recovered of people killed in Ankola landslide

Ankola (Uttara Kannada dist): Rescue personnel recovered two more bodies of people killed in the landslide at Shirur village in Ankola taluk on Thursday.

With this, the rescuers have recovered the bodies of six persons, including four of a family.

On Thursday, the members of NDRF recovered the body of a six-year-old girl, Avanthika, near Gokarna, some eight km from the tragedy site.