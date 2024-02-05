Two pedestrians killed as lorry runs over in Karnataka's Ujire

Mangaluru: A lorry ran over two pedestrians at Gandhi Nagara in Ujire of Belthangady taluk.
According to the police, the deceased are Krishnappa and Mohini. Lorry driver Basavaraj drove his lorry in a negligent manner and crashed at an electricity pole and later mowed down the pedestrians. The severely injured pedestrians died on the spot. Owing to the crashing of the lorry into an electricity pole, four poles have been damaged.
MESCOM has claimed that it has incurred a loss of Rs 2.25 lakh. The Belthangady police have registered a case under IPC section 279, 304 (A), sections of Indian Electricity Act (Amendment) 2003.
It was said that Krishnappa was a coolie worker and is survived by his wife and two children. While Mohini is survived by her son.