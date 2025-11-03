Two wild jumbos killed by illegal electric fence in Karnataka

<p>Khanapur, Belagavi: Two male wild elephants died of electrocution after they came in contact with an illegal electric fence erected around a farm at Devarayi village under Nagargali forest limits in the taluk on Sunday.</p>.<p>According to forest officials, the carcasses of a jumbo aged 20 to 22 years old and another aged 45 were found at a farm owned by Ganapati Guruv of Sullegali village.</p>.Karnataka: Elephant attack claims 2 lives in Sringeri taluk.<p>Cases have been registered against the owner of the farm and the Hescom at the Nagargali range office under Belagavi forest division.</p>.<p>Forest officials said the elephants had come from Dandeli forest to Nagargali range in search of food.</p>