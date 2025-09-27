<p>Udupi: A bus owner was hacked to death inside his residence at Salmara near Kodavoor in Udupi on Saturday morning.</p><p>According to the police, the deceased is AKMS bus owner Saifuddin aka Saifu. Preliminary investigations suggest that three drivers employed in Saifuddin’s own bus company carried out the attack using sharp weapons, Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said. The incident is believed to have taken place between 10 am and 11 am, when Saifuddin was alone at home. </p><p>The SP said that the assailants attacked him with knives and swords, inflicting multiple stab injuries on his body.</p><p>The SP told reporters that Saifuddin had a long criminal background. He was a rowdy-sheeter with 18 cases registered against him, including direct involvement in two murder cases. </p><p>The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Police are probing whether the killing was a fallout of personal rivalry, professional disputes, or an act of revenge linked to past incidents. Investigations are underway to trace the accused and establish the circumstantial evidence that led to the crime. </p>