<p>West Ham United have sacked manager Graham Potter, the Premier League club said on Saturday, following a 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace that left them languishing in 19th place with three points from five matches.</p>.<p>"Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025/26 season have not matched expectations, and the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible," West Ham said in a statement.</p>