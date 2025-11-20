<p>Udupi: In a remarkable act of humanity, the family of 25 year-old Harish S consented to harvesting Harish's organs after he was declared brain dead at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal.</p><p>Harish, who suffered critical injuries in a road accident in Kalsanka on Wednesday was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in the wee hours of Thursday. However Harish did not respond to treatment and his condition deteriorated.</p>.Three dead, one critical due to asphyxiation at room in Belagavi.<p>A panel of experts conducted the mandatory brain stem death assessment, with the first declaration made at 12:46 pm and the second at 6:50 pm on November 19, confirming the brain death.</p><p> Harish’s father, Srinivas S overcoming his grief consented to donate his son’s kidneys and corneas. The organs will help save and improve the lives of patients awaiting transplants.</p><p>Dr Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, said the institution remains committed to raising awareness on organ donation and supporting families who choose to give the “gift of life.”</p><p>Eom</p>