india

Udupi police official suspended over bribery charges

Last Updated 11 December 2023, 09:04 IST
Last Updated 11 December 2023, 09:04 IST

Mangaluru: A police sub-inspector serving in Udupi district has been suspended following bribery charges.

The action has been taken against Shambulingaiah, former SI of Kota police station and presently working on official duty (OOD) at Karkala, Udupi district superintendent of police Arun Kumar said in a release.

A social worker had complained through a video on social media accusing Shambulingaiah of receiving a bribe from the administrative committee of a college in connection with some feud within the committee.

Madhu Bhaskar and Mahima Madhu Bhaskar had filed a complaint and counter-complaint on the issue between the administrative committee members of the private college run by them at Achlady.

Shambulingaiah, the then station officer of Kota police station, had allegedly taken a bribe in order to help Mahima Madhu Bhaskar in the feud within the college committee.

The police officer allegedly got the bribe amount transferred to the bank account of one of his relatives. The suspension order came after a preliminary investigation, police sources said.

(Published 11 December 2023, 09:04 IST)
KarnatakaKarantaka News

