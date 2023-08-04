Home
Udupi police register suo motu case against VHP leaders for provocative speech

'We will respond to the jihadi monsters as Hindu protectors. Hindu mothers need to wake up,' the leaders had said.
Last Updated 04 August 2023, 08:50 IST

The Udupi town police have registered a suo motu case against VHP leaders Sharan Pumpwell and Dinesh Mendon for speaking provocatively at a protest rally in Udupi on Thursday.

The protest was organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal unit of Udupi district demanding a thorough investigation into the case of recording a video using a mobile camera inside the washroom of a paramedical college in Udupi.

During the protest meeting near Rajangann of Sri Krishna Mutt, Sharan Pumpwell said, "We will respond to the jihadi monsters as Hindu protectors. Hindu mothers need to wake up. Hands that once held spoons and brooms should now grasp weapons. There is a need to hold swords and warn the community that we will not remain silent."

Likewise, VHP district secretary Dinesh Mendon has been accused of using aggressive language. The protest was attended by MLAs Sunil Kumar, Yashpal Suvarna, Gururaj Gantihole and Kiran Kodgi.

The police have also registered a case against Veena Shetty, head of the district BJP Mahila Morcha for making offensive statements during a protest march on July 28. During the protest march organised by Udupi district BJP, she said that Muslim girls should be allowed to go to madrasas rather than schools and colleges.

A case has been registered at the Udupi Town Police Station based on a complaint by an officer claiming that her statement aimed at inciting communal hate in the society.

(Published 04 August 2023, 07:32 IST)
