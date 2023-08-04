Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Udupi washroom video case: Victim appears before court

All the three accused girls have already secured anticipatory bail from the court to avoid detention during the investigation.
Last Updated 04 August 2023, 09:14 IST

Follow Us

The victim girl of the controversial Udupi college washroom video case appeared before the Udupi district court on Thursday to record her statement, police sources said.

The incident occurred on July 18, when three Muslim girls allegedly video-graphed the girl when the victim had gone to the washroom. The incident sparked a state-wide controversy, with the opposition BJP holding protests demanding a thorough investigation into the issue.

In a detailed deposition before the court, the victim girl recounted the events relating to the incident, sources said, adding the court carefully recorded her statement.

The girl had earlier expressed her reluctance to file a formal complaint against the three accused. Police, however, registered a suo moto case in the incident and the investigation is going on.

All the three accused girls have already secured anticipatory bail from the court to avoid detention during the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 August 2023, 09:14 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaMangaluruUdupi

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT