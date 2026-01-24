<p>Mangaluru: Ullal Valaya Nadadoni mathu Gillnet Meenugarara Sangha has come out with an emergency ‘ambulance’ boat equipped with essential life-saving facilities to help fishermen in distress while on fishing. </p><p>The boat will be inaugurated on January 26 along with a flag-hoisting ceremony on the river.</p><p>The emergency boat will be brought in a ceremonial procession of fishing boats from Nethravati bridge to Kotepura, highlighting its importance to the local fishing community. </p><p>The initiative has been undertaken by the Ullal Nadadoni Sangha, keeping in mind the urgent need for emergency medical support for poor fisherfolk and to prevent loss of life during accidents at sea and in rivers, said Ullal Valaya Nadadoni and Gill Net Fishermen’s Association president Hanif Solar.</p> .<p>The fully donor-funded emergency boat has been specially designed for emergency response and is equipped with oxygen support, fire safety equipment, a stretcher, and a first-aid kit. Para medical staff from KMC Hospital have already conducted training sessions for fishing workers on emergency handling and basic medical response, he said.</p> .<p>In case of an emergency in sea or river while fishing, the service of an emergency boat will be used to reach out the fishermen in distress. It will function keeping in mind Ullal jetty. A team of 15 members have been trained to handle it.</p><p>Association president said the state government has announced plans to allocate Rs seven crore for the introduction of three sea ambulances. The state government should provide employment opportunities by utilising the experience of Ullal fishermen in operating and managing these sea ambulances.</p><p>Assembly Speaker U T Khader, former MLC B M Farooq and others will take part in the inaugural ceremony.</p>