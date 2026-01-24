Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ullal fishermen association come out with emergency ‘ambulance’ boat

The boat will be inaugurated on January 26 along with a flag-hoisting ceremony on the river.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 09:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaambulanceullal

Follow us on :

Follow Us