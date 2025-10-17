<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government suspended Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Praveen Kumar KP on Friday for attending the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary celebration at Lingsugur, Raichur on October 12. </p><p>Panchayat Raj Commissioner Arundhati Chandrashekhar issued the order suspending Kumar for his "conduct unbecoming of a government servant". </p><p>This comes after Panchayat Raj Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/now-priyank-kharge-seeks-action-against-karnataka-government-employees-with-rss-links-3766225">Priyank Kharge urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah</a> to initiate disciplinary action against government employees who have links with the RSS. Priyank cited the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, which bar government employees from holding membership in or attending events of organisations having political leanings. </p>.Expelled BJP MLA Yatnal writes to Siddaramaiah, seeks restrictions on offering Namaz in public amid RSS row.<p>Kumar, the PDO of Sirwar taluk, was deputed as the personal assistant of Lingsugur BJP MLA Manappa Vajjal. The Raichur Zilla Panchayat was asked to submit a report verifying whether or not Kumar had attended the RSS' event in the Ganavesha (uniform) wielding a cane. The report confirmed this, leading to his suspension. </p><p>The Opposition BJP described Kumar's suspension as "an assault on patriotic sentiments using the government machinery".</p><p>In a statement, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said: "This is nothing but a perverse and anti-Hindu mindset of the Congress, driven by malice. This vindictive suspension must be immediately revoked with an apology, or else an appropriate response will be given through Constitutional means within the democratic system to counter this divisive politics."</p>