Uncertainty over nod for CM Siddaramaiah's prosecution as Governor weighs options

Bengaluru: The Raj Bhavan played host to hectic closed-door meetings on Tuesday in connection with a petition seeking CM Siddaramaiah’s prosecution over the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment scam amid speculation that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is weighing his options.
On Tuesday, social activist TJ Abraham, who has sought Siddaramaiah’s prosecution, was called in by Gehlot.
Abraham was asked to explain allegations of “blackmail” and “extortion” levelled against him by the Cabinet. “I have given clarifications to the allegations against me by the government. I am confident that the Governor will give permission for prosecution,” Abraham told reporters.
Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar also met Gehlot, leading to speculation. But Sudhakar said his meeting was to discuss issues related to universities. Gehlot is also the chancellor of public universities.
“There were some issues during the recent convocations at some of the universities and the Governor wanted to set a standard procedure. I was called to discuss that as well as a court order on the appointment of vice-chancellor at Sri Krishnadevaraya University,” Sudhakar said.
According to sources, two other lawmakers, Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Ponnanna, had sought the Governor’s appointment, but they cancelled it later.
Sources said the Governor has consulted legal experts on the way forward. “There are high chances that he may constitute his own inquiry and wait for its report before sanctioning the CM’s prosecution,” a source said.
The source added that legal experts have advised the Governor to go slow on the issue. Sources from the Raj Bhavan clarified that there was no pressure from the BJP high command to take action against Siddaramaiah.
During his recent visit to Delhi, Gehlot had discussed the issue with the President to get her advice as similar petitions were pending before her against the Prime Minister.
