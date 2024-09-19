'Undeclared emergency in Karnataka': Shobha Karandlaje attacks Congress government

Bengaluru: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday alleged that there seems to be an "undeclared emergency" in Karnataka, and likened Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Hitler, as she hit out at the Congress government for filing cases against her and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka. She said that neither she nor her party workers and leaders will be cowed down by such cases and threats and that they will continue to fight the government's alleged "appeasement politics."

FIRs have been registered against Karandlaje and Ashoka on the charges of allegedly sharing "false information" on social media in connection with the recent violence at Nagamangala town in Mandya district.