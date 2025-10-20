<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy has encouraged more farmers to cultivate pulses along with paddy or ragi.</p><p>“Cultivating pulses will help us reduce their imports. The union government has implemented many schemes for the agricultural sector,” he said.</p><p>Kumaraswamy was speaking after inaugurating 3rd Biocontrol Expo 2025 and 33rd Foundation Day of The Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (ICAR-NBAIR) on its Yelahanka campus on Sunday.</p><p>He said more farmers should come forward to cultivate pulses, along with crops like paddy to reduce the import of pulses.</p><p>The union minister said that bad quality of manure and fertilizers was ruining the health of both humans and the soil.</p><p>“Coconut farmers are in trouble across the state due to rhinoceros beetles. My own farm has been in trouble due to this insect,” he pointed out.</p><p>The central government has implemented several schemes for the welfare of farmers and is supporting every area of the agricultural sector, Kumaraswamy said. </p>.Kumaraswamy's visit to Hasanamba temple: JD(S) stages protest alleging protocol failure by district administration.<p>“In the 11 years of Narendra Modi’s administration, most attention has been paid to the welfare and upliftment of farmers,” the JD(S) leader said. </p>.<p>Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Ministry of Labour and Employment, said farmers should take up organic farming. “The central government is emphasising on organic farming. Farmers, researchers and scientists are being sensitised about organic farming,” she said.</p>.<p>The minister promised to expand the operations of the ICAR-NBAIR. </p>.<p>“We can consume quality produce when farmers grow healthy, chemical-free crops. So, we are looking at expansion of the establishment,” she added. </p>.<p>Dr C N Manjunath, MP from Bangalore Rural, also stressed the importance of organic farming. “Human health depends on the quality of our crops and the fertility of the soil. We must use natural methods as much as possible,” he said.</p>