Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to launch Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha on Nov 8

Dasa tradition in music
He said, the festival, hosted in association with the Union Ministry of Culture, Sangeet Nataka Academi and Karnataka government, that aims to promote the intangible cultural heritage (ICH) in Mysuru region, will be an annual event and this year the focus will be on Dasa tradition in Carnatic music. “A similar festival, Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam, was started last December in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh,” he added.
“The festival, from November 8 to 10, aims to celebrate Mysuru’s rich Carnatic music traditions, besides promoting lesser-known tourist destinations, cuisines, handicrafts, and textiles of Karnataka. It plans to extend the stay period of tourists in Mysuru and put the city on the cultural map of the tourism industry, on the lines of Margazhi festival, known as Madras Music Season, in Chennai,” he said.
Food experience
“An exhibition of local handicrafts, food and textiles will provide artisans visibility and economic opportunities. The Bengaluru-based Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) will provide an authentic Karnataka culinary experience. The festival is designed to enhance Mysuru’s reputation as a cultural destination, fostering tourism, economic benefits, and preservation of cultural heritage,” Venakatesan said.
“Historically, Mysuru has been a hub for Carnatic music, nurturing renowned musicians and contributing to the cultural landscape of South India. The festival seeks to honour this legacy and highlight the region's ongoing contributions to India's cultural richness,” he said.
Variety
“The event will be a blend of traditional Carnatic performances with modern interpretations, along with talks by museologists, showcasing both established and emerging talent and introducing new audiences to this celebrated genre. It is expected to attract a diverse audience, both domestic and international, creating an ideal platform for boosting local tourism,” he said.
“The Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha presents a strategic opportunity for Mysuru and Karnataka to reinforce their position as leading cultural destinations. It is expected to attract local residents, tourists, music enthusiasts, students, and cultural scholars. Strategic promotion is planned through various channels. It will be live streamed and plans are to connect with Kannadigas across the globe, through the Union Ministry of External Affairs,” Venakatesan said.
Joint Director for Tourism M K Savitha, Assistant Director Prabhu Swamy, Joint Director for Kannada and Culture V N Mallikarjuna Swamy, Assistant Director M D Sudarshan, Assistant Director for Collegiate Education A B Nagendra Prasad, University of Mysore NSS Officer Ningaraju, and Assistant Director for Information and Public Relations T K Harish were present.
Published 04 November 2024, 22:43 IST