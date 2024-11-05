Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to launch Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha on Nov 8

Dasa tradition in music

He said, the festival, hosted in association with the Union Ministry of Culture, Sangeet Nataka Academi and Karnataka government, that aims to promote the intangible cultural heritage (ICH) in Mysuru region, will be an annual event and this year the focus will be on Dasa tradition in Carnatic music. “A similar festival, Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam, was started last December in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

“The festival, from November 8 to 10, aims to celebrate Mysuru’s rich Carnatic music traditions, besides promoting lesser-known tourist destinations, cuisines, handicrafts, and textiles of Karnataka. It plans to extend the stay period of tourists in Mysuru and put the city on the cultural map of the tourism industry, on the lines of Margazhi festival, known as Madras Music Season, in Chennai,” he said.