Unorganised sector workers to get accident compensation

Bengaluru: The Labour Department has decided to monetarily compensate unorganised sector workers in the event of death and disability due to accidents and natural death under the Ambedkar Karmika Sahaya Hastha Scheme.

In an order dated August 22 by the Labour Department under secretary which DH has accessed, workers of 20 professions coming under the sector, including tailors, barbers, potters, cine workers, freelance columnists, photographers and so on, are eligible for the compensation.

The scheme will be allocated a maximum yearly sum of Rs 12.50 crore, to be derived from the Rs 53.74 crore remaining with the department under the grant released to the board by the previous BJP government during the Covid-19 pandemic to provide a one-time compensation to unorganised sector workers.