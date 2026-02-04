Menu
Uproar in Karnataka Assembly as opposition protests demanding minister R B Timmapur to resign

Leading the charge, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that in the Excise Department, bribes are being taken for granting licenses and for facilitating transfers.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 10:59 IST
KarnatakaIndian PoliticsKarnataka Assemblyresignation

