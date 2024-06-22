Urban demand boosts egg, chicken output in Karnataka

The sector has also benefited from automation and an increase in the quality of feed. “Over the past 6-7 years, the quality of feed has really increased. Housing technology has also reduced the need for human labour. Banks have started recognising that poultry businesses is profitable. It is easier now to get a loan,” says Pradeep Reddy, a poultry farmer based in Hosapete. As a result, in the recent past, many farmers have turned to the poultry sector.