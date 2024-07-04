Urban folklore comes alive

Urban folk comprises not just songs, but also dance, painting and stand-up comedy, with performances bringing the genre to new audiences, and the content aiming at social activism, especially against caste discrimination. Cultural activists in slums often express that formal spaces created by the government, like the Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru, for example, are inaccessible to them. “This is an institutionalised form of discrimination against Dalits and others in slums,” says Arul.