<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Chairman and MLA P M Narendra Swamy said that owing to urbanisation and industrialisation in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, several challenges are faced by the board when it comes to environment protection.</p><p>Speaking during a programme organised by the KSPCB to celebrate 50 years of its formation at Adyar on Monday, he said that there are challenges when it comes to prevention of pollution in the coast because the presence of a large number of industries, port, tourism activities and other major development activities in the region.</p><p>The KSPCB is ready to give all technical inputs for checking pollution. Recent study has shown the presence of plastic materials in water. Though single use plastic has been banned, members of various organisations should join hands with the KSPCB and various departments in effectively implementing the ban. Water samples from rivers Nethravathi and Kumaradhara are collected every month for testing to ensure that water pollution is under check.</p><p>Stating that pollution increases during Deepavali, he called upon people to use green crackers. The Board in association with other concerned departments are checking the transportation of banned crackers in border areas. About 90 per cent of the Ganesha idols used in the coastal districts are made of clay. Lauding the district administration for ensuring that all the 223 gram panchayats in the district are connected to four material recovery facilities, he said MRFs process dry wastes effectively. About 1.7 lakh tonne plastic wastes from these centres were used in road construction, which is laudable, he added.</p><p>The KSPCB is organising its golden jubilee in all the districts and the valedictory will be held in Bengaluru in November.</p><p>MLC Manjunath Bhandari urged the KSPCB to release Rs 13 crore for the completion of an urban eco park at Pilikula Nisargadhama. The KSPCB has sanctioned Rs 18 crore for setting up an urban eco park in 2014. However, only Rs five crore was released. The remaining Rs 13 crore should be released. Further, he also demanded the KSPCB to sanction a centre of excellence for environment protection to the district.</p><p>MLC Ivan D'Souza said the flow of sewage in storm water drains will increase water pollution in the city. There is a need to take measures to ensure that sewage is treated properly, to avoid the pollution of open wells.</p><p>As a part of the golden jubilee of KSPCB, 60 seconds reels competition is organised on environment protection. The participants should upload the reels on social media and tag it to the KSPCB social media handle. The winners will be given Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.</p><p>Six people who have been working towards environment protection—Jayaprakash Ekkur, Jeeth Milah Roche, Nithin Vas, Panchavarna Yuvaka Mandala, Dr H N Udayashankar and Rathnakar Samanthur were felicitated. </p>