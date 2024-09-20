UVCE: Govt plans to allot 10% seats for Karnataka domicile students

Bengaluru: The state government is contemplating considering Karnataka domicile students while giving admissions at University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) under 25 per cent seats to be filled through Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).
Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar disclosed this to the media after returning from a visit to Indian Institute of Technology-Gandhinagar to study the model. The minister said that developing the institute just doesn’t mean providing infrastructure.
“There is a provision in the UVCE Act to fill 25% seats through the JEE. We are planning to implement this system to improve the quality by taking quality students and also to provide 10% seats to Karnataka domicile students in that 25%,” he explained. He mentioned that not all the students who cleared the JEE will get seats at the IITs.
Speaking about the government’s plans to develop the UVCE, Sudhakar said that the process to handover 50 acres identified on Jnanabharathi campus is in progress. The government had earmarked Rs 500 crore for the UVCE of which Rs 100 crore has been released in the first phase.
“During our visit to IIT Gandhinagar, we studied their curriculum, placement method, measures taken to improve the quality, faculties, recruitment method, finances etc.. Taking best practices from the IITs, we want to develop the UVCE not just as an IIT model, but even better than the IITs,” he said.
Published 19 September 2024, 22:28 IST