Valmiki Corporation scam: Karnataka High Court stays FIR against two ED officials

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the FIR registered against two officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bengaluru. The officials had challenged the FIR registered against them for allegedly pressuring a state government official to name former minister B Nagendra and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation scam case.

The FIR was registered against one Mittal, Deputy Director and Murali Kannan, Assistant Director of ED based on the complaint filed by Kallesh B, additional director of the Social Welfare Department. Additional Solicitor General, appearing for the ED officers, submitted that the complainant officer Kallesh was interrogated and the office of the corporation was also searched after registration of an ECIR in connection with the scam.