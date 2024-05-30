Valmiki Corporation case: BJP demands probe by central agencies amid official's suicide

Bengaluru: Seeking Minister B Nagendra’s resignation, BJP leader Govind Karjol on Wednesday demanded the government to hand over the alleged suicide case of Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Corporation officer Chandrashekhar and swindling of Rs 187 crore allocated to the Corporation.
Karjol told reporters that what happened in the Corporation is no less than a daylight robbery. “The government did not bother to check why such large amount of money was being transferred from one account to another. It had allocated Rs 187 crore to the Corporation and in March, the Corporation has transferred a whopping Rs 94 crore without much verifications and has also failed to inform the state treasury about it,” he alleged.
He also said that if the state government fails to hand over these cases to central agencies for investigation, the party planning to launch a protest across the state soon.
Published 29 May 2024, 21:45 IST