Valmiki corporation scam: ED arrests former Karnataka minister & Congress MLA B Nagendra

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested former minister and Congress MLA B Nagendra in connection with the multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

A highly placed source associated with the ED confirmed to DH on Friday night that arrest procedures had been initiated against the Ballari Rural legislator. Officials are preparing to produce him before the special court for ED cases in Bengaluru, the source added.

The central agency took the legislator into its custody at the end of an action-packed day. In the morning, ED officials hauled him to its office in Shanthinagar, where they questioned him until late evening before deciding to formally arrest him.