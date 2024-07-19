Valmiki Corporation scam: Govt to recover Rs 85 cr, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The government is in the process of recovering Rs 85.25 crore embezzled at the ST Development Corporation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Friday, while slamming BJP over corruption and listed out 21 scams when the saffron party was in power.

Siddaramaiah was replying to the debate in the Assembly on the scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, in an address laced with political attacks on BJP whose members were protesting in the well of the House.

“Ours is not BS Yediyurappa’s, Basavaraj Bommai’s or Narendra Modi’s government to let go of those who looted. We will not compromise with corruption,” Siddaramaiah said amid the din.