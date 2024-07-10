Valmiki scam: ED raids former minister Nagendra's residences in Bengaluru, Ballari

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday morning raided the houses of former Scheduled Tribe Welfare minister B Nagendra and Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal.

The raid came a day after both politicians appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged multi-crore scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation for questioning.

The ED officials visited Nagendra's house in Sadashivanagar, along with the Central Reserve Police Force. Reports suggest that the ED raided over five places in Bengaluru, including residences in New BEL Road and Yelahanka.

Elsewhere, officials also raided Nagendra's residence in Ballari, taking the MLAs personal assistants - Vijaykumar and Chetan - into custody.